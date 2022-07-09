SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result Today; Official Website, Download Steps

SRMJEE 2022 result today for phase 2 exam

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 result today, July 9. Candidates who took the SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 exam will be able to access their results on the university website -- srmist.edu.in. To download the SRMJEEE 2022 result, students have to enter their registered email ID and password.

SRMJEEE result 2022 phase 2 has a mention of details including candidate’s name, roll number, application number, percentile score and rank.

How To Check SRMJEEE Result 2022

Visit the official website -- srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the SRMJEEE result 2022 link

On the next window, enter the registered email ID and password

Submit and access SRMJEEE 2022 result

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule of SRM University. Candidates must carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres.