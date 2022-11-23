SRMJEEE 2023 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com SRMJEEE 2023 application process begins at srmist.edu.in

SRMJEEE 2023: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has commenced the application process for its Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2023. The candidates who want to apply for the BTech programmes can register online on the official website- srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE this year will be held in three phases; phase 1 on April 21, 22 and 23, phase 2- June 10, 11, phase 3- July 22, 23, 2023. The SRMJEEE 2023 application process for phase one will be closed on April 16, phase two on June 5, phase three on July 17, 2023. The application fee for SRMJEEE 2023 is Rs 1,200. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Notification Likely Next Week: NTA Official

The candidates need to register on the official website- srmist.edu.in using their mail id. "Email ID submitted at the time of registration will be used for all correspondences until enrolment is completed. Change in Email ID will NOT be permitted under any circumstances," SRMJEEE notification mentioned.

SRMJEEE 2023: How To Apply At Srmist.edu.in

Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in

Click on application process link and register yourself

Verify email

Fill application form online

Upload documents

Pay application fee

Click on submit

Download SRMJEEE 2023 application process, and take a print out for further reference.

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for SRMJEEE 2022 is 50 per cent marks in plus two with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects. The candidates appearing for plus two can also apply for SRMJEEE.

The qualified candidates can take admission to undergraduate Engineering programme offered at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli), Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.