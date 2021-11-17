SRMJEEE 2022 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, List Of Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE 2021 application form released at srmist.edu.in (representational)

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has started online registration for its Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2022. Candidates who want to take admission to the BTech programmes offered by the institute can submit their applications at srmist.edu.in.

The application fee is Rs 1,200 for all students. The exam will be conducted in multiple sessions and those who want to take SRMJEEE 2022 more than one will have to pay Rs 600 for each phase, in addition to the application fee.

SRMJEEE qualified candidates can apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP). They can also apply for admission to SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

List of courses offered

SRMJEEE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics combined in their Class 12 board exams to appear in the entrance test.

Candidates should have passed the higher secondary examination (10+2 pattern ) or should be appearing in it in the 2021-22 academic year with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of the following subjects: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical Vocational subject, Computer Science, Information Technology, Informatics Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies.

“Students who have completed +2 under NIOS must have completed the 10th standard from regular schooling or vice-versa,” the institute said.

