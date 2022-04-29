SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know How To Check, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE phase 2 result 2022 will be announced on April 30

SRMJEEE 2022: Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is set to release the SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE 2022, phase 2 result tomorrow, April 30, 2022 at 11 am. The SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2022 will be declared on the SRMIST official website- srmist.edu.in. To check the SRMJEEE Phase 2 rank cards, candidates have to enter their application number and password in the credential section on the website. Along with the results, students will be able to download the SRMJEEE scorecard 2022 through the mentioned website.

SRMJEEE phase 2 results 2022 will determine the selection of the candidates who will be called for the counselling process later. SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2, a computer-based test, was held on April 23 and 24, 2022. SRMJEEE phase 3 is scheduled for June 25 and June 26 and the registration for the third phase will end on June 20, 2022.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the SRMJEEE official website - srmist.edu.in.

Click on the direct link that reads SRMJEEE 2022 result.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and password.

Check all the details mentioned in the result.

Download the SRMJEEE scorecard and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For the unversed, SRMJEEE 2022 is an entrance test for candidates seeking admission in B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.