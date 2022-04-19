SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 registration will end tomorrow

SRMJEEE 2022: The online registration process for SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE 2022, phase 2 closes tomorrow, April 19. Candidates who want admission to the BTech programmes offered by the institute can visit the official website- srmist.edu.in by tomorrow. SRMJEEE 2022 is an entrance test for candidates who are willing to take admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

SRMJEEE 2022 test will be conducted in three phases. The first phase was scheduled for January 2022, the second phase will be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2022 and the third phase of the examination is scheduled on June 25 and 26, 2022. While the application process for phase 2 SRMJEEE 2022 will be ending on April 20, the registration for the third phase will be concluded on June 20.

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Process:

Candidates have to register themselves on the website Verify the email address Fill in the SRMJEEE 2022 application form online with your personal details Documents should be uploaded in this step The payment page will be popped out. Pay the application fee. Save and download the receipt for future reference.

SRMJEEE 2022: Important Details