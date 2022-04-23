SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here

SRMJEEE 2022 today

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2022, phase 2 exams on April 23 and April 24, 2022. The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. There will be three slots each day. Applicants were able to book their slots from April 19. While the first slot starts at 9 am, the second and third slot will start from 1 pm and 4 pm respectively. SRMJEEE will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. SRMIST had also allowed the candidates to appear for a mock test to get them accustomed to the online remote proctored SRMJEEE.

The third phase of SRMJEEE is scheduled for June 25 and June 26 and the registration for the third phase will continue till June 20.

SRMJEEE 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Applicants must have a system with a good amount of RAM memory and space so that it doesn't lag in between the test.

They must have their phones switched on.

Candidates must have a high speed internet facility.

Candidates must have a working camera and mic.

Candidates will be observed during the whole time duration of the exam

SRMJEEE 2022: What Not To Do During Exam