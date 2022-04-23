  • Home
  • Education
  • SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exam: The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. There will be three slots each day.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 10:24 am IST
None

RELATED NEWS

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Today: Here’s How To Download Scorecard
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Exam On January 8-9; Guidelines On Remote Proctored Test
SRMJEEE 2022 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, List Of Courses
SRMJEEE 2021: Registration For Phase 3 Ends Today
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here
SRMJEEE 2022 today
New Delhi:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2022, phase 2 exams on April 23 and April 24, 2022. The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. There will be three slots each day. Applicants were able to book their slots from April 19. While the first slot starts at 9 am, the second and third slot will start from 1 pm and 4 pm respectively. SRMJEEE will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. SRMIST had also allowed the candidates to appear for a mock test to get them accustomed to the online remote proctored SRMJEEE.

Recommended: SRMJEEE Sample Papers (Physics, Chemistry, Maths), Download Free!.
Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The third phase of SRMJEEE is scheduled for June 25 and June 26 and the registration for the third phase will continue till June 20.

SRMJEEE 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

  • Applicants must have a system with a good amount of RAM memory and space so that it doesn't lag in between the test.
  • They must have their phones switched on.
  • Candidates must have a high speed internet facility.
  • Candidates must have a working camera and mic.
  • Candidates will be observed during the whole time duration of the exam

SRMJEEE 2022: What Not To Do During Exam

  • Do not take help from others
  • Do not wear any blue tooth devices
  • Do not read out anything loudly
  • Do not leave the work station while taking the test
  • Do not play radio/TV/ Music in the background
  • Do not let anyone enter the room
  • Do not use your phone for any purposes other than to interact with the Proctor
Click here for more Education News
SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam
None
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat: Class 7th Exam Rescheduled After Students 'Steal' Question Paper
Gujarat: Class 7th Exam Rescheduled After Students 'Steal' Question Paper
UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Against Enrolling Themselves In Pakistan Educational Institutes
UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Against Enrolling Themselves In Pakistan Educational Institutes
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Today: COVID-19; Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Today: COVID-19; Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines
In Summer, School Bus Should Get Same Priority As Ambulance: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
In Summer, School Bus Should Get Same Priority As Ambulance: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
West Bengal Schools Face Difficulty To Serve Midday Meals Due To Price Hike
West Bengal Schools Face Difficulty To Serve Midday Meals Due To Price Hike
.......................... Advertisement ..........................