SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Exam On January 8-9; Guidelines On Remote Proctored Test

SRMJEEE 2022 test guidelines

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2022, phase 1 exam on January 8 and January 9, 2022. The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. Applicants will be able to book their slots to apply for the exam between January 5 and January 6. SRMIST will also allow the candidates to appear for a mock test to get them accustomed to the online remote proctored SRMJEEE. The mock test link will be made available online on January 7.

While releasing the guidelines on remote proctored test, the institute in a statement said: “Candidates who have registered and are ready to take the test remotely from the convenience of their location must ensure that the system in which they take the test must have the following configuration and setup.”

SRMJEEE 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Applicants must have a system with a good amount of RAM memory and space so that it doesn't lag in between the test.

They must have their phones switched on.

Candidates must have a high speed internet facility.

Candidates must have a working camera and mic.

Candidates will be observed during the whole time duration of the exam

SRMJEEE 2022: What Not To Do During Exam