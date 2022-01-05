  • Home
  • Education
  • SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Exam On January 8-9; Guidelines On Remote Proctored Test

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Exam On January 8-9; Guidelines On Remote Proctored Test

SRMJEEE 2022: The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. Applicants will be able to book their slots to apply for the exam between January 5 and January 6.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2022 12:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

SRMJEEE 2022 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, List Of Courses
SRMJEEE 2021: Registration For Phase 3 Ends Today
SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 LIVE News: Result Declared; Direct Link
SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result Declared; Here’s How To Download
SRMJEEE 2021: Phase 2 Result Expected Shortly
SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Date Announced
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Exam On January 8-9; Guidelines On Remote Proctored Test
SRMJEEE 2022 test guidelines
New Delhi:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2022, phase 1 exam on January 8 and January 9, 2022. The institute will conduct the entrance exam in online remote proctored mode. Applicants will be able to book their slots to apply for the exam between January 5 and January 6. SRMIST will also allow the candidates to appear for a mock test to get them accustomed to the online remote proctored SRMJEEE. The mock test link will be made available online on January 7.

While releasing the guidelines on remote proctored test, the institute in a statement said: “Candidates who have registered and are ready to take the test remotely from the convenience of their location must ensure that the system in which they take the test must have the following configuration and setup.”

SRMJEEE 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

  • Applicants must have a system with a good amount of RAM memory and space so that it doesn't lag in between the test.
  • They must have their phones switched on.
  • Candidates must have a high speed internet facility.
  • Candidates must have a working camera and mic.
  • Candidates will be observed during the whole time duration of the exam

SRMJEEE 2022: What Not To Do During Exam

  • Do not take help from others
  • Do not wear any blue tooth devices
  • Do not read out anything loudly
  • Do not leave the work station while taking the test
  • Do not play radio/TV/ Music in the background
  • Do not let anyone enter the room
  • Do not use your phone for any purposes other than to interact with the Proctor
Click here for more Education News
SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; Updates On Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; Updates On Term 2 Exam Dates
AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22 Forms Submission Date Extended, Important Details
AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22 Forms Submission Date Extended, Important Details
DU Teachers' Association Calls For Strike On Thursday Over Funds
DU Teachers' Association Calls For Strike On Thursday Over Funds
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Schools Up To Class 10 Till January 15 Amid Covid Scare
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Schools Up To Class 10 Till January 15 Amid Covid Scare
.......................... Advertisement ..........................