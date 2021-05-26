SRMJEEE 2021 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

SRMJEEE results will be declared tomorrow for phase 1 exams

SRM Institute of Technology (SRMIST) will announce the results of the engineering entrance exam - SRMJEEE 2021 tomorrow, May 27. All those who have appeared in Phase 1 of SRMJEEE 2021 will be able to check their results at the official website-- srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE result 2021 will include the candidates’ percentile score, marks, qualifying status and ranks.

SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 exam was held on May 23 and 24 in a remote proctored mode. In case a candidate is unsatisfied with their marks, they can appear for Phase 2. The application window for the Phase 2 exam is open till July 20.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam dates are July 25 and 26. The mock test of the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam will be released on July 23. SRMJEEE phase 2 result will be released on July 29.

How To Check SRMJEEE Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website-- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SRMJEEE result 2021 link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Feed in email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The SRMJEEE 2021 result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the SRMJEEE result 2021 and take a printout for future reference.