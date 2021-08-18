SRMJEEE 2021: Registration For Phase 3 Ends Today

  • Home
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for SRMJEEE 2021 phase 3 exam through registering themselves on the official website- srmist.edu.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 1:36 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The application window for SRMJEEE 2021 phase 3 will close today, August 18, at 11 pm. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for SRMJEEE 2021 phase 3 exam through registering themselves on the official website- srmist.edu.in. The application process commenced on August 11.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will conduct SRMJEEE 2021 phase 3 examination on August 25.

SRMJEEE 2021: How To Register

  • Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ link
  • A login page will appear on screen
  • Fill in the asked credentials-name, email id, mobile number
  • Enter the OTP to login successfully
  • SRMJEE phase 3 application form will appear on screen. Fill it my entering all the required details.
  • Pay the application fee online through the mentioned gateways and submit the form.
  • Save the application form or take a printout for future use.

The applicable fee to fill the SRMJEEE 2021 application form is Rs 1,100 and this is non-refundable.

SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be conducted in an online remote online proctored mode.

Students who will qualify SRMJEEE 2021 examination are eligible to seek admissions to various BTech programmes at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

