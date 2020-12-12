SRMJEEE 2021 Registration Begins; Know How To Fill Application Form

SRMJEEE Registration 2021 Begins; Know How To Fill Application Form

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the SRMJEEE 2021 application form at srmist.edu.in. In order to fill SRMJEE application form 2021 in an online mode, candidates will be required to register, verify email address, fill up details, pay the application fee and upload documents.

SRMJEEE 2021 Application Form: Documents Required

Candidates must keep the following documents handy before filling the SRMJEEE application form 2021:

Recent coloured passport size photograph

Scanned image of the signature

Class 12 Marksheet/Certificate

Class 10 Marksheet/Certificate

Details of Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking in case of e-payment

SRMJEEE Application Form 2021: How to apply

Candidates can fill the SRMJEEE 2021 online application form following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: SRMJEEE 2021 Registration

Register online by entering the name of the candidate, email ID, mobile number.

Step 2: Verify Email

Verify the email received from the authorities after successful SRMJEEE registration.

Step 3: Fill SRM 2021 Application Form

Login to the candidate portal and fill all the required details of the application form.

Step 4: Pay Application Fee

At the payment page, pay the application fee of Rs 1100 in online mode.

Step 5: Upload Documents

Upload the scanned images of photograph and signature as per the specifications provided by authorities.

Step 6: Submit SMR Application Form

Check the declaration box and finally submit the application.

Online with Demand Draft: In order to submit the application fee through Demand Draft (DD), select the “DD” option in the payment step. Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1100 through a DD and enter the following details in the form-

Bank Name

DD Number

DD Date

Applicants will have to send the Demand Draft along with the downloaded application form to the address mentioned below:

The Director,

The Directorate of Admissions,

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University), Kattankulathur,

Chengalpattu District,

Tamil Nadu 603203.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai is the conducting authority for SRMJEEE 2021 exam for admission to B.E/B.Tech or undergraduate engineering courses offered by the university.

SRMJEEE 2021 exam will be held as a computer-based exam of 2 hours 30 minutes with 125 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be spread over the five sections of the exam including Physics, Maths, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude.