SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Date Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result will be declared on July 5

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will declare the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result on July 5. Students who have appeared in the examination will be able to download the SRMJEEE 2021 from the official website of SRM University, srmist.edu.in. To access SRMJEEE 2021 results, students can use their application number and date of birth.

Recommended: All you need to know about SRMJEE. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

How To Check SRMJEEE Phase II Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM University-- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result link

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your login ID and password

Step 5: Once you click on the ‘submit’ button, the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, take a printout, and keep its hard copy for future reference

SRM University held the Phase 1 examination on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode. Students could take the test from their home in a proctored mode due to the surge in Covid cases.

Candidates who secure the SRMJEE 2021 minimum passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by SRM University. Candidates must carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres.

After the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.