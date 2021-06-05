SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam date has been revised

SRM University has preponed the dates of the second round of engineering entrance examination-- SRMJEEE 2021. The examination that was earlier scheduled for July 25 and 26, will now be held on June 29 and 30, 2021. The last date to apply for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 examinations is June 20, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear for SRMJEEE Phase 2 can visit the official site-- srmist.edu.in—and register with their name, ID and other details.

Recommended: All you need to know about SRMJEE. Click Here

SRM University held the Phase 1 examination on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode. Students could take the test from their home in a proctored mode due to the surge in Covid cases.

The result of Phase 1 has been announced. Om Narayan of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, has bagged the top spot in the first phase results, followed by Shaunak Pal of DPS Gandhinagar in the second spot.

Chilluru Vivek Vardhan Raju of Sri Chaitanya Junior College came third.

Kalva Bhageerath of Sri Chaitanya Junior College and Siddharth Singh of New Era Senior Secondary School came fourth and fifth.

How To Apply

Candidates can fill the SRMJEEE 2021 online application form following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: SRMJEEE 2021 Registration-- Register online by entering the name of the candidate, email ID, mobile number.

Step 2: Verify Email-- Verify the email received from the authorities after successful SRMJEEE registration.

Step 3: Fill SRM 2021 Application Form-- Login to the candidate portal and fill all the required details of the application form.

Step 4: Pay Application Fee-- At the payment page, pay the application fee of Rs 1100 in online mode.

Step 5: Upload Documents-- Upload the scanned images of photograph and signature as per the specifications provided by authorities.

Step 6: Submit SMR Application Form-- Check the declaration box and finally submit the application.