SRMJEEE 2021: Know Important Topics To Cover In Chemistry

Know important topics to cover in Chemistry for SRMJEEE 2021 examination

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will conduct the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2021) from June 11 to 16. While the last date to fill up the OMR application is May 15, the online application forms can be submitted till May 31, 2021. Candidates seeking admission in engineering programmes offered by the university can visit the official website-- srmist.edu.in-- and fill the application form.

UPDATE: SRM Institute of Science and Technology BTech Applications Open. Apply here

The online application is for admission to BTech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University--Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The slot booking facility for SRMJEEE 2021 online exam will be available from June 1 onwards.

Candidates appearing for the entrance examination must check SRMJEEE 2021 syllabus and exam pattern and study accordingly. Applicants can also check important topics for the SRMJEEE Chemistry section given below:

SRMJEEE 2021: Important Topics For Chemistry section

Thermodynamics & thermochemistry

Salt analysis

Ionic equilibrium

Electrochemistry

Aldehydes and ketones

Liquid solutions

Chemical bonding

Coordination compound

Alkyl halides and aryl halides

Aromatic hydrocarbons

GOC Isomerism

SRMJEEE 2021 Exam Pattern

Name of the Subjects Number of questions Total Marks Physics 35 35 Chemistry 35 35 Mathematics 40 40 Biology (only for B.Tech Biotechnology aspirants) 40 English 5 5 General Aptitude 10 10





SRMJEEE 2021 Preparation Tips

Prepare Study Plan

Applicants appearing for SRMJEEE 2021 exam must make a time table to cover all the syllabus on time. It also helps candidates to allot time to all topics as per their weightage in the exam.

Attempt Online Mock Test

SRMJEEE exam is conducted in online mode, therefore it’s important to practice online with the actual interface. Online mock tests help candidates to increase their calculation speed and to figure out weak and strong areas. Candidates can also evaluate their preparation with the help of mock tests.

Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers

SRMJEEE previous year question papers help candidates to check important topics and chapters asked in the examination.

Make Short Notes

Applicants preparing for SRMJEEE exam 2021 must prepare short notes for last-minute revision. Short tricks and formulas help to save calculation time in exams.