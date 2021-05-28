SRMJEE 2021 phase 1 counselling will begin soon (representational)

Counselling for students who have qualified in the first phase of SRMJEEE 2021 will begin soon, authorities said. Results of the first phase of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE 2021, have been announced. Counselling letters of the successful candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in. The exam was held online on May 23 and 24, in remote proctored mode.

UPDATE: SRM Institute of Science and Technology BTech Applications Open. Apply here

Om Narayan of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, has bagged the top spot in the first phase results, followed by Shaunak Pal of DPS Gandhinagar in the second spot. Chilluru Vivek Vardhan Raju of Sri Chaitanya Junior College came third.

Kalva Bhageerath of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, and Siddharth Singh of New Era Senior Secondary School came fourth and fifth.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by the institute. They must carry all the original documents for verification. Once the verification round is over, they will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.

SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 exam is scheduled for July 25 and 26. Registrations are going on and the last date to apply is July 20.

The mock test of the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam will be released on July 23.