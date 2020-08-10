SRM BTech Rank List Released; Online Counselling Starts

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, or SRMIST, has released the first admission list of SRMJEEE 2020. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE, is conducted for admission to the institute’s BTech courses. Candidates can check their status of admission from the institute’s portal -- applications.srmist.edu.in/btech -- and login with the email ids and passwords. Candidates shortlisted in this first round can claim their admission till August 18.

The first and second SRMJEEE admission lists will be declared on August 20 and August 27 respectively. The institute had earlier cancelled the SRMJEEE for the 2020-21 academic session due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and challenges posed by it. The rank list, this year, has been prepared on the basis of marks scored on Class 12 examinations in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology. The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, and Scholastic Assessment Test, or SAT, marks are also considered for admission to BTech admission in SRM University.

SRM Btech Rank List: How To Check Result Status

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Provide the email address and the password in the spaces provided

Step 3: Submit and access the first round of admission status

SRM Btech 2020: Online Counselling

Candidates shortlisted can apply online for the SRM Btech counselling by uploading their marks and preferences in their application portal. “Any wrong entries/mistakes/not uploaded the mark sheet will be treated as malpractice and their names will not be included in the rank list,” a statement in the official website said. “All Applicants can update their +2 marks, course preferences (30 choices), JEE main and SAT score by logging in to the applicant dashboard,” it added.