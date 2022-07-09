SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 Declared: Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE 2022 Result

SRMJEEE Result 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) result 2022 phase 3 today July 9. The SRMJEEE phase 3 result can be checked from the official website - srmist.edu.in. The SRMJEEE result 2022 phase 3 date and time was announced by the institute through an official notification. To check the SRMJEEE phase 3 result, candidates will have to log in with their registered email ID and password.

The SRMIST has conducted the SRMJEEE 2022 from June 26 to June 27, 2022. Students who appeared for the entrance examination can check SRM phase 3 results in online mode. The SRMJEEE phase 3 scorecard will include details like candidate's name, roll number, application number, percentile score, rank, and more.

SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 - How To Check

Visit SRM's official website - srmist.edu.in

Go to the 'Admission' portal and click on the SRMJEEE Phase 3 result link

Enter your log-in credentials like - email ID and password

The SRMJEEE phase 3 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the SRM result copy and print it for future use.

Aspirants who made it to SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 merit list will be called for the counselling process. The round 1 choice filling will commence from July 11 to July 13, 2022. While the SRMJEEE round 1 allotment result will be published on July 16 by 11 AM. Candidates will have to confirm the allotted seats and submit admission fees between July 16 and July 20, 2022. The SRMJEEE 2022 round 2 choice filling will be held between July 23 and July 24, 2022.