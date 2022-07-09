  • Home
  • Education
  • SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 Declared: Direct Link, How To Check

SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 Declared: Direct Link, How To Check

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) result 2022 phase 3 today July 9. The SRMJEEE phase 3 result can be checked from the official website.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 9, 2022 1:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result Today; Official Website, Download Steps
Prepare With This SRMJEEE Knockout 2022 Programme To Score Well
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result Released; Direct Link, Websites To To Check
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 Declared: Direct Link, How To Check
SRMJEEE 2022 Result
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

SRMJEEE Result 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) result 2022 phase 3 today July 9. The SRMJEEE phase 3 result can be checked from the official website - srmist.edu.in. The SRMJEEE result 2022 phase 3 date and time was announced by the institute through an official notification. To check the SRMJEEE phase 3 result, candidates will have to log in with their registered email ID and password.

Latest: SRMJEEE Cutoff 2022 (Rank wise and College wise), Download Free!.
Don't Miss: Browse the list of Top Colleges accepting SRMJEEE 2022 Score. Download Free!
B.Tech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

The SRMIST has conducted the SRMJEEE 2022 from June 26 to June 27, 2022. Students who appeared for the entrance examination can check SRM phase 3 results in online mode. The SRMJEEE phase 3 scorecard will include details like candidate's name, roll number, application number, percentile score, rank, and more.

SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 - How To Check

  • Visit SRM's official website - srmist.edu.in
  • Go to the 'Admission' portal and click on the SRMJEEE Phase 3 result link
  • Enter your log-in credentials like - email ID and password
  • The SRMJEEE phase 3 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the SRM result copy and print it for future use.

Direct Link - SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3

Aspirants who made it to SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 merit list will be called for the counselling process. The round 1 choice filling will commence from July 11 to July 13, 2022. While the SRMJEEE round 1 allotment result will be published on July 16 by 11 AM. Candidates will have to confirm the allotted seats and submit admission fees between July 16 and July 20, 2022. The SRMJEEE 2022 round 2 choice filling will be held between July 23 and July 24, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
srm results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 Exam Expected On July 15-16: Official
ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 Exam Expected On July 15-16: Official
NCHM JEE 2022 Result Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
NCHM JEE 2022 Result Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
New Education Policy Practical: Jharkhand Governor
New Education Policy Practical: Jharkhand Governor
SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result Today; Official Website, Download Steps
SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result Today; Official Website, Download Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................