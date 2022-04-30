SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result Released; Direct Link, Websites To To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com SRMJEEE Phase 2 result out

SRMJEEE 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2022) phase 2 result has been declared on Saturday, April 30. The candidates who have appeared in the Phase 2 exam can check the result on the official website- srmist.edu.in.

To check the SRMJEEE Phase 2 rank cards, candidates have to enter their application number and password in the credential section on the website. Along with the results, students will be able to download the SRMJEEE scorecard 2022 through the mentioned website.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the SRMJEEE official website - srmist.edu.in

Click on the direct link that reads SRMJEEE 2022 result

Enter the login credentials such as application number and password

Check all the details mentioned in the result

Download the SRMJEEE scorecard and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The candidates who will clear the phase 2 exam, will be called for the counselling process later. SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2, a computer-based test, was held on April 23 and 24, 2022. SRMJEEE phase 3 is scheduled for June 25 and June 26 and the registration for the third phase will end on June 20, 2022.

For the unversed, SRMJEEE 2022 is an entrance test for candidates seeking admission in B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.