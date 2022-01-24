  • Home
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result: Once released, the result will be available on srmist.edu.in and candidates can login with their admit card details to download the SRMJEEE 2022 scorecards

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 11:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result will be available at srmist.edu.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result: The result of SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam -- SRMJEEE 2022 phase 1 exam was not released on Monday, January 24, as scheduled. As the result link has not been activated, the candidates appeared in the exam could not able to download the score card.

Once released, the result will be available on srmist.edu.in and candidates can login with their admit card details to download the SRMJEEE 2022 scorecards.

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- srmist.edu.in
  2. Click on the 'SRMJEEE result' link
  3. Login using your credentials
  4. The SRMJEEE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The SRMJEEE is being conducted in three phases. The first phase of the BTech entrance exam was held on January 8–9. Students who were unable to take the entrance exam or could not clear it can apply for the next phase. The SRMJEEE phase 2 examination will be conducted in an online mode on April 23 and 24, the application process for which is currently open and will close on April 18.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to participate in the counselling process. The schedule for the counselling is yet to be announced. Students will have to fill the choice of their course and college. The list will be released based on choice and merit.

