SRMJEE 2021: Mock Test, Slot Booking For Remote Proctored Test Begins Tomorrow

SRMJEE 2021 slot booking will begin tomorrow, May 20, at 8 am, the institute said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 19, 2021 5:16 pm IST

SRMJEE 2021: Mock test, slot booking to begin tomorrow (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the first phase of the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination – SRMJEE 2021 – on May 23 and 24 as a remote-proctored test. Slot booking for the first test will begin tomorrow, May 20. The institute will also conduct mock tests on May 20 and 21 to help students understand how a remote-proctored test works.

UPDATE: SRM Institute of Science and Technology BTech Applications Open. Apply here

“The slot booking and Mock Tests will be open in the Online Admission Portal from 8.00 am onwards on 20.5.21 to 11.00 pm on 21.5.21 for the candidates taking SRMJEEE Phase - I,” an official statement said.

Login credentials will be sent to students at 8 am on May 20, it added.

SRMJEE is held for admission to BTech programmes offered at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University, Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The exam will be held in two phases. The second phase is scheduled for July 25 and 26, and registration will be available up to July 20. Registration for the first phase ended on May 15. The application form fee is Rs1,100.

If the entrance exam could not be conducted, admission will be given on the basis of Class 12 exam result, JEE or SAT scores, the institute had earlier said.

SRMJEE qualified candidates can apply for admission to BTech programmes offered at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University, Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The top 1,000 rank holders of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be given direct admission to the SRM University.

