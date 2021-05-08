SRMJEE 2021 Date Announced, First Phase In May

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEE 2021 will be conducted in two phases (representational)

SRMJEE 2021: SRM Institute of Science and Technology will conduct the first phase of its Joint Entrance Exam (SRMJEE) on May 23 and 24, in three slots. The last date to apply for the first phase is May 15. The second phase of the entrance exam is scheduled for July 25 and 26, and registration will be available up to July 20.

The Rank list of the first phase of SRMJEE will be published on May 27. For the second phase, the rank list will be released on July 29, the institute said.

The institute will also conduct mock tests before both phases. Details about the mock tests, application form and the information bulletin can be accessed on the official website, applications.srmist.edu.in.

The entrance exam is held for admission to BTech programmes offered at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University, Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The application form fee is Rs1,100, and it is non-refundable. “If the Entrance based exam is not conducted then admission will be based on +2/JEEE/SAT score,” the institute has said.

If seats remain vacant after admissions through SRMJEEE 2021, the institute will also give admissions based on JEE Main result up to certain ranks.

However, the top 1,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be given direct admission to the SRM University.