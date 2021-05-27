SRM University will announce SRMJEEE Result 2021 today

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE 2021 result for the Phase 1 exam today, May 27. SRM University result will be released at the official website- srmist.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination must visit the official website, enter their registered email ID and password to download SRMJEEE exam result 2021. The details of SRMJEEE 2021 results will also be intimated by SRM University through email.

SRMJEEE result 2021 will comprise details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, percentile score, rank, etc.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 1 exam was held on May 23 and 24, 2021.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam dates are July 25 and 26. The registration process is underway and the last date to submit the SRMJEEE application form is July 20. The mock test of the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam will be released on July 23. SRMJEEE Phase 2 result will be released on July 29.

In case any candidate is not happy with the marks scored by them, they can appear for the Phase 2 exam.

How To Check SRMJEEE Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website-- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SRMJEEE result 2021 link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Feed in email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: SRMJEEE 2021 result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the SRMJEEE result 2021 and take a printout for future reference.

What After SRMJEEE Results 2021?

Candidates who clear the exam shall be invited to participate in the SRMJEEE counselling 2021. The counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by the SRM University. Candidates must carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres.

After the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.