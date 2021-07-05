SRMJEEE 2021: Phase 2 Result Expected Shortly

Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result 2021 will be declared soon

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021 will be declared shortly for the examination conducted on June 29, 30 and July 1. The SRMJEEE result 2021 will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in. To access SRMJEEE 2021 results, students can use their application number and date of birth.

The examination was held in remote proctored online mode.

How To Check SRMJEEE Phase II Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM University-- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result link

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your login ID and password

Step 5: Once you click on the ‘submit’ button, the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, take a printout, and keep its hard copy for future reference

SRM University held the Phase 1 examination on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode.

What’s Next?

Candidates who secure the SRMJEE 2021 minimum passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by SRM University. Candidates must carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres.

After the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.

SRMJEEE is conducted for admission to BTech courses offered in SRM IST Chennai), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh.