SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result Declared; Here’s How To Download

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result declared

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result today, July 5. Students who appeared for the SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 exam will be able to access their results on the university website -- srmist.edu.in. To download the SRMJEEE 2021 result, students have to enter their registered email ID and password. The SRMJEEE result for phase 1 exam was released on May 27.

SRMJEEE result 2021 has a mention of details including candidate’s name, roll number, application number, percentile score and rank.

How To Check SRMJEEE Result 2021

Visit the official website -- srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the SRMJEEE result 2021 link.

On the next window, enter the registered email ID and password

Submit and access SRMJEEE 2021 result

Candidates who clear the exam shall be invited to participate in the SRMJEEE counselling 2021. The counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by the SRM University. Candidates must carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres.

After the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.