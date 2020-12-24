SRMJEEE 2021: SRM University Opens Registration Window For UG Courses At Srmap.edu.in

  • Home
SRM University, Andhra Pradesh has opened the admission window for the next academic session for B.Tech in Engineering and Undergraduate (UG) degree programmes in Basic Sciences, Management, and Liberal Arts.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 3:58 pm IST

New Deka:

SRM University, Andhra Pradesh has opened the admission window for the next academic session for B.Tech in Engineering and Undergraduate (UG) degree programmes in Basic Sciences, Management, and Liberal Arts. All the SRM aspirants can visit the official website- srmap.edu.in and apply online. The last date to apply is March 31.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai is the conducting authority for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance exam (SRMJEEE 2021) for admission to B.E/B.Tech or undergraduate Engineering programmes.

For admission to B. Tech program, a student must take SRMJEEE 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of April 2021. The exam will be held in 127 cities across the nation and seven countries abroad - Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The institute has said that the JEE/SAT Score/Class 12 score will be considered for admission in case the COVID-19 pandemic prevails and chances of SRMJEEE 2021 cancellation arises.

SRMJEEE is a computer-based exam of 2 hours 30 minutes with 125 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The questions will be spread over the five sections which include Physics, Maths, Chemistry, English and Aptitude.

As per the SRMJEEE exam pattern 2021 and marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.

