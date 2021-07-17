  • Home
SRM University Enters Into Collaboration With Harvard Business School

The collaboration will offer programmes like Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, CORe (Credentials of Readiness), a University release said.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 10:23 pm IST

SRM University will offer online courses in collaboration with Harvard Business School (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Amaravati:

SRM University, AP, has entered into collaboration with Harvard Business School to offer high-impact online courses to its business and management students. The collaboration will offer programmes like Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, CORe (Credentials of Readiness), a University release said here on Saturday.

These programmes are integrated with the regular courses like BBA, MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics) and MBA (Banking and Financial Services), it said.

"The university is focused on providing global exposure to the students and opportunities to upgrade their skills through a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy," SRM Group of Institutions President Dr Satya said.

The learning model is built around active, case-based and social learning, the three key characteristics of HBS online platform, Dr Satya added.

Dr Satya said the HBS online courses were led by industry experts and international faculty in tune with global standards of excellence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

