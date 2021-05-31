SRM University Andhra Pradesh: CSE Students Record 100% Placements

Image credit: Shutterstock SRM University AP placements 2021: All CSE first-batch students placed (representational)

All students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, have received placement offers, with the highest salary offer of Rs 29.5 lakh per annum and average salary of Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, an official statement said. Seventy one per cent of the students have received ‘Super Dream’ and ‘Dream’ offers, it said.

Lauding the Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR&CS) and the placement team for their efforts, the university said the experience students gained during their internships helped them in securing job offers.

“During their internships and projects in reputed companies, the students had hands-on experience, industry exposure, and became aware of the expectations of the corporate world. This experience helped the students to prepare for the job interviews,” it said.

"The selection process was tough, but with the extensive knowledge we gained in the classroom studies, I cleared it with ease," Ritika Katragadda, who has been offered the highest package of 29.5 LPA, said. Venkata Sai Nikhith Nagamlla is the other student who received the highest package.

"The support I received from my professors and CR&CS team is unforgettable. I am forever grateful to their guidance, for being able to secure such a good offer," Krishna Rohith, who bagged an offer of 20 LPA, said.

Mr Vivekanandan, Assistant Director, CR&CS, said, "We always looked for the best opportunities for our students. The talent exhibited by the CSE students during the internships, projects, curriculum and extra-curriculum activities naturally drew the best recruiters to SRM University-AP."

"SRM University-AP is founded with the vision to offer quality engineers, entrepreneurs and professionals to the country. In the First Placement Drive itself, the university has proved its mettle and has become a favourable destination for top recruiters," said Professor VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP.