SRM University Andhra Pradesh Convocation 2021: First Batch Of BTech Students Awarded

SRM University held its 1st convocation for the batch of BTech students

The SRM University Andhra Pradesh held its first convocation for the batch of BTech students on December 1. The university held the convocation on the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium of SRM Andhra Pradesh and the first convocation was also streamed live on YouTube and Streamyard, a browser-based streaming platform.

The first batch of students has received 100 per cent placement with an average salary of Rs 7 Lakh per annum. As many as 24 students opted for higher studies in top QS ranked universities in India and abroad including at the University of Michigan, New York University, Georgia Tech, and Madison King's College London.

While two Computer Science and Engineering students have secured a twin placement offer at PVP Inc Japan with a salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum, one student has received an NVS internship offer at Adobe India with a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month.

The SRM Andhra Pradesh Convocation has been attended by Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar and President Dr P Sathyanarayanan. Prof Andrew D Hamilton, President of New York University, USA, was the Chief Guest of the convocation ceremony. Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) was also present during the hybrid mode of SRM AP Convocation.

Vice-Chancellor, SRM AP while delivering the Convocation speech said: “In the last 3 years, our faculty members have published over 700 research papers in scopus index journals such as nature, nature communications and others.”

The faculty, the Vice-Chancellor added, is working on 42 funded research projects with an outlay of Rs 20.13 crores funded by the Indian government and industry giants. 42 patents have been filed, 32 published, three granted in the past 3 years symbolize the brilliance of research here. This year, faculty from the Engineering and science department have been granted 6 DST SERB projects and Ramanujan fellowship, he added.

The university has also signed agreements with various educational institutions, research and industrial establishments including with Titan India, Tanishq, Asia University Taiwan, Harvard Business School online and Lindus University Australia during the past years. Our recent agreement was signed with the prestigious Council of scientific research, IICT Hyderabad to conduct frontline research and exchange insights in the field of emerging science and technology, the Vice-Chancellor added.