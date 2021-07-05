SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 LIVE News: Scorecard To Be Released Soon
SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce SRMJEE Phase 2 result today, July 5. Once its out, candidates can check the SRM results 2021 Phase 2 on the official website, srmist.edu.in.
SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce SRMJEE Phase 2 result today, July 5. Once its out, candidates can check the SRM results 2021 Phase 2 on the official website, srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam was conducted on May 23, 2021, and May 24, 2021, in a remote proctor mode due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Students can access SRMJEEE 2021 results using their application number and date of birth. Candidates who secure the SRMJEE 2021 minimum passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. The SRM counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in
Live updates
SRMJEEE is conducted for admission to BTech courses offered in SRM IST Chennai), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh.
SRMJEEE Counselling
Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by the institute. Students must carry all the original documents for verification. Once the verification round is over, they will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.
SRMJEEE Phase 1 Toppers
Om Narayan of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, bagged the top spot in the SRMJEEE phase 1 results, followed by Shaunak Pal of DPS Gandhinagar in the second spot. Chilluru Vivek Vardhan Raju of Sri Chaitanya Junior College came third. Kalva Bhageerath of Sri Chaitanya Junior College and Siddharth Singh of New Era Senior Secondary School came fourth and fifth.
Om Narayan of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, has bagged the top spot in the first phase results, followed by Shaunak Pal of DPS Gandhinagar in the second spot.
SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam
SRM University had preponed the dates of the SRM Phase 2 exam. The examination that was earlier scheduled for July 25 and 26, was finally held on June 29 and 30, 2021.
Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM University-- srmist.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab.
Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the SRM results 2021 phase 2 link
Step 4: In the space provided, enter your login ID and password
Step 5: Once you click on the ‘submit’ button, the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the result, take a printout, and keep its hard copy for future reference
SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021 will be declared shortly for the examination conducted on June 29, 30 and July 1. The SRMJEEE result 2021 will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in. To access SRMJEEE 2021 results, students can use their application number and date of birth.