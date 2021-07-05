Image credit: Shutterstock SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021 will be declared soon

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce SRMJEE Phase 2 result today, July 5. Once its out, candidates can check the SRM results 2021 Phase 2 on the official website, srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam was conducted on May 23, 2021, and May 24, 2021, in a remote proctor mode due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Students can access SRMJEEE 2021 results using their application number and date of birth. Candidates who secure the SRMJEE 2021 minimum passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. The SRM counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in