SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking Begins, Details Here
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun the SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking process. The candidates who have registered can book their SRMJEEE exam date and mock test slots at the SRM official website--srmist.edu.in.
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), also known as SRM University, will conduct SRMJEEE 2021 in two phases for its various BTech courses. Candidates may either take up SRMJEEE – Phase I to be conducted on May 23 and 21 or Phase II scheduled for July 25 and 25.
Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode (RPOM). The last date of application for SRMJEEE is May 15 and July 20 for Phase l and Phase II, respectively.
How To Book Slot For SRMJEEE 2021
Aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below for SRM slot booking 2021
Step 1: Go to the official website of the SRMIST - srmist.edu
Step 2: On the homepage of the SRM official website, click on the “SRMJEEE slot booking 2021” link
Step 3: Key in your registration ID and password to Login in order to book a slot for SRMJEEE mock test or SRMJEEE 2021 exam date
Step 4: A new page will open. Select the desired SRMJEEE exam date, time, centre and click on submit to complete the SRM slot booking 2021
SRMJEEE 2021 Admit Card
Once the SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking process is completed, the candidates will be able to download their SRM admit card through SRM official website using the same login ID and password. Those who fail to appear for lot booking for SRMJEEE 2021, their exam slot will be booked automatically.