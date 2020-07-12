SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam Cancelled; Admission Based On Class 12 Marks

Image credit: SRM University SRMJEEE 2020 Cancelled; BTech Admissions Will Be Based On Class 12 Marks

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, or SRMIST, has cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) for the 2020-21 academic session “in the light of challenges posed by COVID-19, and taking into account the safety concerns of students and parents”. The SRMJEEE is conducted for admission to the institute’s BTech courses. SRMJEEE 2020 was scheduled to be held in 127 Indian cities and five overseas including Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The BTech admissions in SRM University, this year, will be “based on +2 / Pre-University / Equivalent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology,” reads a statement from the university. The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, and Scholastic Assessment Test, or SAT, marks will also be considered for admission to BTech admission in SRM University.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has also cancelled its engineering entrance examination, or VITEEE 2020, on similar lines in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The admission to the engineering programmes in the four campuses of VIT, this year, will be on the basis of Class 12 or pre university examination marks.

The forms for providing the Class 12, pre-university or equivalent marks and scores of JEE (Main) and SAT, as per the university statement, are available on the university website -- www.srmist.edu.in. Candidates already registered for SRMJEEE 2020 can update and complete their application forms. While students whose Class 12 board results are awaited can upload as and when the results are declared.

The new admission process will apply to all campuses of SRMIST- the main campus at Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and NCR New Delhi; SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh; SRM University Haryana, Sonepat; and SRM University Sikkim.

The university statement further adds: “SRMIST will continue to award a wide range of scholarships for deserving candidates including the ones who scored high in JEE Main and SAT examinations, on joining. However, the SRMJEEE rank-based scholarships will not be available.”

The classes for the new-batch is scheduled to start from September 2020.