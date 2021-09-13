SRM Institute of Science and Technology Offers Scholarships To 300 Students

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will offers scholarships to 300 students

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur is offering scholarships to 300 students from the Perambalur constituency. SRMIST’s Founder Chancellor and Perambalur Constituency Member of Parliament, Dr TR Paarivendhar announced the scholarship. Students from the Perambalur Lok Sabha segment, who wish to pursue Engineering and Technology, Science and Humanities, Agricultural Sciences, Management, Health Sciences, Hotel Management, etc. can apply. Applicants from economically weaker sections will be selected based on their performance in their respective board examinations.

"For the last two years, SRMIST had given free education to 600 students. This year too I will keep up my election promise and provide free education to 300 students from my constituency," the minister said while speaking at the press conference held at the Institute's premises.

These 300 students from economically weaker sections in the Perambalur constituency would be given free education at the SRM group of institutions. This scheme will only cover full tuition fees and be renewed on basis of academic performance. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, hostel facilities will not be provided.

Dr Paarivendhar said that the SRM group would strive to make education at private universities beneficial to those from the economically weaker sections.

He said, “Students should utilize this opportunity to pursue higher studies.”

He assured that deserving students would get suitable placements. “The selection process for this scholarship will be done based on merit and the student's economic background.”

Explaining why he came up with this initiative, Dr Paarivendhar said, "My constituency consists of many people from economically weak backgrounds. Most of them are farmers and their children don't have access to good education and job opportunities."

"Apart from providing good, quality education to the people in my Constituency, I also want to provide them with better infrastructure facilities," he said.