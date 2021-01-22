SRM Institute Introduces Major, Minor Courses In Line With Academic Bank Of Credits Scheme

SRM Institute has introduced various major and minor programmes for the students to help them diversify their education profile. In addition to this, SRM Institute also announced a Semester Abroad Programme (SAP) as part of which students will be allowed to pursue two educational degrees at the same time. On completion of the course, students will obtain two degrees- one from the foreign institute and other from the SRM Institute.

The students will be allowed to attend the classes in both online and offline modes as per their convenience. The SAP has been linked with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) scheme to provide flexibility to the students willing to pursue different programmes.

SRM Vice-Chancellor, Sandeep Sancheti, explained about the new academic programme as he said, “We are trying to implement the Academic Bank of Credits scheme for the students. … In that case the students can pursue two courses abroad whether offline or online and will still get the credit transfer done. Dual degree helps the university in credit transfer with whatever credits students have earned. Foreign institutes will also give them credits and also give diplomas.”

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released draft regulations on Academic Bank of Credits that eases students' mobility across the system.

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) scheme is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) to promote flexibility of curriculum framework and interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary academic mobility of students across the Higher education institutions in the country with an appropriate ‘credit transfer’ mechanism.

According to the draft, the credit transfer scheme “shall be a mechanism to facilitate the students to choose their own learning path to attain a degree/ diploma/pg-diploma working on the principle of multiple entry-multiple exit as well as anytime, anywhere and any level learning”.