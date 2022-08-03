  • Home
SRM To Host National Conference Of Indian Academy Of Sciences

SRM University, Andhra Pradesh will host the 88th annual national conference of the Indian Academy of Sciences, on its campus here, from November 4.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 2:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

Amaravati:

SRM University, Andhra Pradesh will host the 88th annual national conference of the Indian Academy of Sciences, on its campus here, from November 4. It is after a gap of 21 years that Andhra Pradesh has been chosen to host the prestigious conference and SRM University-AP has taken it upon itself to organise it for three days, a university release here said.

“This is one of the most prestigious conferences organised in the country. The primary purpose of the conference is to invite scientists from all over India and abroad onto a single platform for developing scientific and technological knowledge and conveying the outcome to budding scientists of the country,” SRM Pro-Vice Chancellor D Narayana Rao said.

Over 300 eminent scientists and experts in science and technology would attend the conference, he said. “There will be lectures and discussions by eminent scientists on emerging and front-line areas of science and technology. There will be panel discussions, lectures by fellows, besides an illustrious defence missile exhibition,” he added.

SRM would be collaborating with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in conducting the exhibition with focus on rural students. A national-level science exhibition could also be held for students to showcase their talents. Winners in the expo would be presented cash prizes, Mr Narayana Rao said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

