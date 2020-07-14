Srinagar DPS Shines In Board Exams Amid Prolonged Kashmir Lockdown

Srinagar DPS shines in CBSE board exams amid prolonged Kashmir lockdown

Schools are shut in Kashmir for a year, but Asma Shakeel didn’t let that affect her studies. Nor did she let curfews, the communication blockade or the lockdown get in the way of her dreams. The Delhi Public School Srinagar student has got over 98% in the Class 12 CBSE board exams for which the results were declared on Monday.

“Given the situation we were in, be it internet blockade, be it curfews or be it the COVID lockdown that has impacted our education and exams, it’s a feat that we all need to be proud of. Everyone can see our success rates are extremely high” said Asma Shakeel.

Asma has even got a fully funded fellowship in George Town University. She had applied in six universities and got admission into all six of them; five of them were in UK.

“On April 10, I got letter from George Town university. It’s a fully funded scholarship and it’s worth Rs 2 crores for four-year course which covers everything, tuition books, housing and travel” she said.

The Srinagar uptown girl says her success and success of DPS students is collective effort to overcome odds.

“Success stories are never made with single effort. My family, my school DPS and Vijay Dhar sir who always support students,” said Asma.

Despite prolonged shutdown and internet sanctions in Kashmir, DPS Srinagar students have done well this year in the CBSE Class 12 annuals exams. 100% of the students have passed and most have scored over 80%.

The high speed 4G internet has remained blocked in Kashmir since August 5 last year and it has badly affected online education for children in the valley.

The remarkable results of DPS Srinagar is a silver lining in these dark clouds.