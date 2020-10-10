SRCC Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut-off 99.5 %, Course-Wise Cut Off For DU UG Admissions

SRCC Cut Off 2020 Released: Shri Ram College of Commerce has released the first SRCC 2020 cut off today, October 10 at srcc.edu. The cut off of SRCC 2020 is important for those candidates who wish to take admission in DU UG programmes. The combined SRCC cut off 2020 has been released on the DU UG online portal.

Here's the SRCC cut off 2020 for the B.Com (Hons) and Economics (Hons):

Economics (Hons): 99%

B.Com (Hons): 99.5%

The cutoff list of SRCC 2020 has been put out separately for all the categories- General, SC/ST, Sports, PWD, OBC, KM and EWS.

SRCC Cutoff for unreserved seats





Subject DU Cutoff 2019 (In %) DU Cutoff 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 99 BCom (Hons) 98.5 99.5





Candidates must meet the requirements of SRCC cut off 2020 before applying for DU UG admissions. For the academic year 2020, the University of Delhi has announced that it will release only 5 cut off lists along with a special cut off list, whereas, in 2019, the varsity had released the cut-offs in 8 rounds and in 2018 in 11 rounds.

SRCC Cut off 2019 for Round 1





Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General 98.50 98.75 EWS 97 98.25 OBC 96.50 96.75 SC 93.50 94.50 ST 89 92.50





Importance of SRCC Cut Off

The cut off marks of SRCC are the closing marks in terms of percentage that are mandatory to be secured by the admission seekers. The admission cut off of SRCC would be different for candidates belonging to different categories and will also vary as per the different rounds of cut off marks. SRCC cut off marks or DU cut off marks are derived based on the calculation of “Best of Four” marks of the candidates in Class 12.