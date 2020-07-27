SRCC Cut Off 2020: Know Category And Round-Wise Cut Off Marks For UG Admissions

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

When it comes to the admission in B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics programmes at the participating colleges of the University of Delhi, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) appears to be one of the top most choices for the desirous candidates.

Mainly, there are two reasons for the same:

First, stands at 6th rank among the 91 colleges of Delhi University as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2020 or NIRF Ranking 2020.

Second, SRCC cut off goes as high as 98.50 percent for B.Com (Hons) and 98.75 percent marks for BA (Hons) Economics for general category.

Across India too, the college has secured 12th rank for itself as per the NIRF Ranking 2020.

As the admissions are underway, it is imperative for students to have an understanding of the factors responsible for increasing their chances of getting enrolled in their desired colleges. One of which is to keep an eye on the cut off for SRCC.

Let’s take you through the SRCC cut off marks so that you are better equipped for admission into Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Importance of SRCC Cut off

The cut off marks of SRCC are the closing marks in terms of percentage that are mandatory to be secured by the admission seekers. The admission cut off of SRCC would be different for candidates belonging to different categories and will also vary as per the different rounds of cut off marks. SRCC cut off marks or DU cut off marks are derived based on the calculation of “Best of Four” marks of the candidates in class 12th.

Undergraduate Courses & Seats

It is to be noted that, SRCC offers only two courses at an undergraduate level. The B.Com (Hons) programme offers 780 seats out of which 155 are supernumerary seats, whereas, for BA (Hons) Economics, there are 195 seats, out of which 40 are supernumerary.

As the cut off for SRCC 2020 is expected to be declared in August, aspirants can check previous year’s SRCC cut off to map their chances of admission in B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics courses at Delhi University colleges.

SRCC Cut off 2019 for Round 1

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General 98.50 98.75 EWS 97 98.25 OBC 96.50 96.75 SC 93.50 94.50 ST 89 92.50





SRCC Cut off Round 2 (2019)

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General 98 Closed EWS 96.75 97.50 OBC 95.75 Closed SC 92.75 94.25 ST 87.75 Closed





SRCC 2019 Cut off Marks for Round 3

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General 97.75 Closed EWS Closed 97.25 OBC 95.75 Closed SC 92.25 94 ST 86.75 Closed





SRCC Cut off Marks 2019 (Round 4)

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General Closed 98.25 EWS 96.50 Closed OBC 95.25 Closed SC 92 Closed ST 86.25 Closed





SRCC Cutoff 2019 for Round 5

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General Closed 98.25 EWS Closed Closed OBC 95.125 Closed SC 91.875 Closed ST 86 Closed





SRCC Cut off Marks for Round 6

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General Closed 98.625 EWS Closed 97.25 OBC 95 Closed SC 91.75 Closed ST 85.25 Closed





SRCC 2019 Cut off (Round 7)

Category B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons) Economics General Closed 98.625 EWS Closed 97.25 OBC 95.125 Closed SC 91.875 Closed ST 86 Closed





For the academic year 2020, the University of Delhi has announced that it will release only 5 cut off lists along with a special cut off list, whereas, in 2019, the varsity had released the cut-offs in 8 rounds and in 2018 in 11 rounds.

