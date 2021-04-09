With over 130 offers, the average salary increased to Rs 9.8 LPA at SRCC

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) completed the first phase of campus placement for the 2020-21 batch with over 130 job offers despite the pandemic-induced slowdown. This year, 24 recruiters were part of the campus placement process. As opposed to 9.48 LPA last year, the average salary offered to students has increased to 9.8 LPA.

The highest package of Rs 25 LPA was offered by a global financial firm. While the number of offers extended in the finance sector saw a 110 per cent rise, various other sectors also witnessed similar upward trends.

Consulting firms like McKinsey & Company, Bain Capability Network, finance institutions like Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and several first-time highest category recruiters including Kepler Cannon, Accenture Strategy offered jobs to students for multiple business domains.

Raghav Singodia, Secretary, The Placement Cell, SRCC said: “The Cell was elated to host a pool of new recruiters from diverse backgrounds such as Ab- InBev (FMCG) and Accenture Strategy (Consulting). The Cell also floated 90+ alum opportunities including consulting giants Bain Capability Network and is aiming for yet another successful Placement Season.”

During the first phase, Summer Internships offers increased by 142 per cent and Pre-Placement Offers soared to an all-time high of 22.