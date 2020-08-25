SR University Launches Deep Technology B. Tech Programs in partnership with Microsoft

SR University in partnership with Microsoft launched technology-focused B.Tech programs in Computer Science & Engineering with choice of specialization in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Big Data & Data Analytics, Cloud Engineering & DevOps Automation and Internet of Things.

The fourth industrial revolution is fueling accelerated change in society and the workplace. Technology advancements, the rise of cloud, socio-economic and demographic changes are shifting expectations and placing new demands on society. While these changes hold great promise, Universities will need to respond to prepare their students for the future.

Today’s students need to be empowered with access to the right tools, experiences, and learning opportunities to build the skills necessary to fuel the future. While students will still need 21st-century skills like collaboration, communication, critical thinking, creativity, and computational thinking, it is becoming increasingly important to equip students with the technology skills they’ll need to thrive in a digital economy.

“Skills like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Machine Learning are already in demand in organizations around the world, yet our talent gap persists and is set to widen. To bridge this talent gap SR University joined hands with Microsoft,” said Dr. G R C Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University.

With over 45 years of Academic Excellence, the well-established SR University (formerly SR Engineering College) was adjudged All India Number 1 in private or self-financed college/institutes category in ARIIA - MHRD ranking recently. SRU is a prestigious Institution to have Tier I NBA accreditation for all B. Tech programs and NIRF 160th Rank in Engineering and is positioned in the Rank Band: 151 – 200 in the overall category. SRU’s Technology Business Incubator SRiX (SR Innovation Exchange) aided by NSTEDB, Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi, is the largest Incubation Centre in a Tier – II city in India.

Few SRU milestones comprise of 41 Patents and more than 2000 Research articles published by faculty and students. Success also encompasses 52 Sponsored Research Projects & Programs by funding agencies DST, AICTE, UGC and others. SRU Collaborations with foreign universities include Purdue University, UMass Lowell, St. Louis University, University of Missouri in the USA, Cranfield University in UK and Deakin University in Australia.