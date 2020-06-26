SR University Appoints Dr. G R C Reddy As Its First Vice-Chancellor

Dr. G R C Reddy appointed first VC of SR University

SR University announced today, Dr. G R C Reddy, an outstanding educator, and researcher has joined the University as its Vice-Chancellor.

Before the current position, Dr. Reddy served as, Director of NIT Calicut & NIT Goa, Director In-charge of NIT, Warangal during the period 2005-2017, Mentor Director of NIT Sikkim, IIIT Kottayam & NIT Andhra Pradesh and Vice-Chancellor of Sharda University.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. G R C Reddy said, "It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of SR University, Warangal. SRU ranks among the top 160 institutions in India and 5th in Telangana state as per NIRF-MHRD. It's doing commendable work by providing access to quality education to pupils from Tier II & Tier-III regions."

"The SRU faculty is remarkable, creating and designing world-reckoning courses. I look forward to working with the entire University community to advance the university's mission and purpose, which are pioneering."

Expressing his views about Gross Enrolment Ratio Dr. Reddy said "Government aided universities are not sufficient to achieve Gross Enrolment Ratio. If you want India to compete with the advanced nations, besides Government, the role of private players is equally significant. Governments need to encourage private players to impart quality education rather than being mere teaching institutions, with strict monitoring mechanisms."

"Today, the performance of select private universities are on par with the Govt. funded institutions. With minimal regulatory intervention, and support by the government more private institutions can achieve excellence like government-aided institutions. I am happy to see a progression in this direction, as a result some of these private universities are given Institutions of Eminence (IoE) status, which is a welcome step" Dr. Reddy added.

"Warangal region is known as an Education Hub. With SR University its position as an Education Hub is further strengthened. It's heartening to note that SRU is the only university outside the capital city Hyderabad, which is a testimony to the State government's vision to strengthen educational infrastructure in rural Telangana," Dr. Reddy stated.

Prof. Reddy graduated from Osmania University with majors in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. He obtained his M.Sc. (Tech) in Engineering Physics and Ph.D. from Faculty of Engineering and Technology, REC (NIT) Warangal. His research area focuses on Optical Information Processing. He joined as a faculty in the Department of Physics at NIT Warangal in 1979 and became a full Professor in 1995.

Dr. Reddy was the principal investigator in several research projects sanctioned by CSIR, MHRD, and DRDO, etc. He published over 80 research papers in various National and International journals/Conference proceedings. He is a Fellow of Optical Society of India, Member of SPIE and OSA. He is also a Fellow of Telangana Academy of Sciences.







