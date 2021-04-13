Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination: UGC To Universities, Colleges

Image credit: ugc.ac.in The five-fold strategy, as suggested by UGC, is testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities and colleges to adopt a focussed strategy to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The higher education institutions (HEIs) are expected to play a lead role in spreading COVID-19 awareness on ‘Safai Bhi, Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ by adopting a five-fold strategy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus situation, UGC in a statement said. The five-fold strategy, as suggested by UGC, is testing, tracing, treatment, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

“..UGC has requested all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for adopting a focused strategy for COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination,” read the official statement.

UGC has asked the Vice Chancellors of the universities, principals of colleges, faculty, students and staff to spread awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination. The commission also has pointed out several measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These are --

1. Always cover your mouth with a mask

2. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

3. Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth

4. Get vaccinated

5. Maintain social distancing

6. Avoid large gatherings

7. Anybody with signs and symptoms (cough, fever or difficulty in breathing) should call national toll-free helpline 1075 or state helpline numbers for any queries

UGC in the statement also said that messages about COVID- 19 appropriate behaviour and Vaccination may also be tweeted with #Unite2FightCorona.

“Enclosed creatives (messages), in Hindi and/or any regional language, may be prominently displayed on website and appropriate places in the Institution,” the statement added.