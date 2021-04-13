  • Home
  • Education
  • Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination: UGC To Universities, Colleges

Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination: UGC To Universities, Colleges

The higher education institutions (HEIs) are expected to play a lead role in spreading COVID-19 awareness on ‘Safai Bhi, Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ by adopting a five-fold strategy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus situation, UGC in a statement said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 2:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Anna University Releases November-December 2020 Regular Exam Results
JNU To Continue Online Classes For Current Semester; Admission May Start By April-End: Vice-Chancellor
Delhi University Releases New COVID guidelines, Classes To Continue In 'Online Mode Only'
Delhi University Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines, Classes To Continue Online
Scholarship For IISc Women Students From Sony India Software
IIT Hyderabad, Deakin University Invite Applications For Joint Doctoral Programme
Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination: UGC To Universities, Colleges
The five-fold strategy, as suggested by UGC, is testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination.
Image credit: ugc.ac.in
New Delhi:

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities and colleges to adopt a focussed strategy to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The higher education institutions (HEIs) are expected to play a lead role in spreading COVID-19 awareness on ‘Safai Bhi, Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ by adopting a five-fold strategy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus situation, UGC in a statement said. The five-fold strategy, as suggested by UGC, is testing, tracing, treatment, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

“..UGC has requested all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for adopting a focused strategy for COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination,” read the official statement.

UGC has asked the Vice Chancellors of the universities, principals of colleges, faculty, students and staff to spread awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination. The commission also has pointed out several measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These are --

1. Always cover your mouth with a mask

2. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

3. Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth

4. Get vaccinated

5. Maintain social distancing

6. Avoid large gatherings

7. Anybody with signs and symptoms (cough, fever or difficulty in breathing) should call national toll-free helpline 1075 or state helpline numbers for any queries

UGC in the statement also said that messages about COVID- 19 appropriate behaviour and Vaccination may also be tweeted with #Unite2FightCorona.

“Enclosed creatives (messages), in Hindi and/or any regional language, may be prominently displayed on website and appropriate places in the Institution,” the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) COVID-19 outbreak
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Chief Minister Requests Centre To Cancel CBSE Board Exams
Delhi Chief Minister Requests Centre To Cancel CBSE Board Exams
National Architecture Test, NATA, Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
National Architecture Test, NATA, Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
Maharashtra Education Minister Writes To CBSE, CISCE, Other Boards To Reschedule Exams
Maharashtra Education Minister Writes To CBSE, CISCE, Other Boards To Reschedule Exams
Anna University Releases November-December 2020 Regular Exam Results
Anna University Releases November-December 2020 Regular Exam Results
PM Modi To Address Association Of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet Tomorrow
PM Modi To Address Association Of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................