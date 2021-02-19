  • Home
Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant has said that permission has been granted to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to start its sub-centre at Doha in Qatar.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 19, 2021 11:15 am IST | Source: PTI

Pune University Given Nod To Start Its Sub-Centre In Qatar: Uday Samant
Pune:

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant has said that permission has been granted to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to start its sub-centre at Doha in Qatar. He was speaking at the SPPU on Thursday, February 18, where he attended the grievance redressal forum meeting and heard the issues faced by the students. "Necessary permission has been given to the SPPU to start its syllabus in Doha Qatar. The MoU between the SPPU and the Qatar government was inked in 2019 for opening a sub-centre there," Mr Samant said.

The minister added that the recruitment process in the university, which was stalled due to COVID-19, will resume.

Mr Samant also said that a sub-centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University will be set up at Balewadi in Pune.

According to the SPPU, of the total number of 4,411 pending issues, as many as 4,053 issues related to the students, teachers, principals, non-teaching staff and other employees of the university were resolved during the meeting.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
