SPPU Admission: Pune University Extends UG, PG Application Deadline

Pune University application deadline extended

Pune University, or Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has extended the application form submission date for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and integrated PG, and PhD programmes to the academic year 2021-22. Earlier scheduled to end on July 4, applicants seeking admission to SPPU Pune University programmes can now apply online at the university website unipune.ac.in till July 10. Pune University will also allow the students to register for university programmes till July 15 on payment of an additional fee.

Pune University offers UG and PG degrees in more than 52 departments and institutes housed on and off-campus, a statement on the university website read.

Students seeking admission to Pune University and applying online have to first register themselves on the official website. The mode of application is online only. The candidates have to pay the application fee for the Pune University 2021 admission online. Candidates applying for multiple programmes at SPPU have to pay separately for each programmes.

SPPU will shortlist candidates for the university programmes on the basis of scores obtained in an online entrance test. The Pune University syllabus for the online entrance test will be based on the programmes opted and courses selected for the academic year 2021-22. As per the exam pattern of Pune University 2021 online entrance exam, the question paper will only consist of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the Pune University entrance exam 2021 will be one hour.

Candidates are, however, advised to check the eligibility criteria and selection process before applying for a particular programme through the online admission portal.