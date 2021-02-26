‘Sports Has Been Given Place Of Pride In National Education Policy’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second edition of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, today. The annual event is organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Winter Games Association under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The sports meet will go on till March 2.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju was present during the ceremony at Golf Club, Gulmarg along with Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor, Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at the second Khelo India National Winter Games through a video conference. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the second edition of the Khelo India-Winter Games is starting from today. This is a major step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a major hub with India's effective presence in the Winter Games.

The Prime Minister asserted that sports have been given a place of pride in the recent National Education Policy (NEP 2020). Sports, which was considered extra-curricular activity earlier is now being treated as part of the curriculum and grading in sports will be counted in the education of the children. The Prime Minister informed that institutes of higher education and sports university are being established. He emphasized the need to take sports sciences and sports management to the school level as that will improve the career prospects of the youth and will enhance India's presence in the sports economy.

PM Modi remarked that the number of players participating in this winter games from various states has doubled which demonstrates the increasing enthusiasm towards Winter Games. He said the experience from this Winter Games would help the players while participating in the winter Olympics.

The second edition of the Games will see a participation of over 1200 people, including 600 athletes across 27 States and Union Territories. The participation list of athletes also includes the Indian Army and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports. The various sports disciplines include Sprint, Speed Skating, Ice Hockey, Figure Skating, Ice Stock, Giant Slalom, Snow Boarding, Vertical Race, Cross Country, Snowshoe, Long-distance running, Ski Mountaineering, Skiing and Nordic Ski.

Last year, hosts Jammu and Kashmir topped the medal tally with a total of 26 golds.