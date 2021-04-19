Sports Authority Of India Offers Certificate Course In Sports Coaching; Apply By May 25

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has opened the application window for registration to a six-week Certificate course in Sports Coaching

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has opened the application window for registration to a six-week Certificate course in Sports Coaching. The six-week Certificate course will be conducted by SAI through its Academic Wing Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala. The application window will remain open until May 25. Applicants having a passion for coaching or working in schools, colleges, universities, industrial houses and other agencies associated with sports can apply for the Certificate Course.

The authority will provide the Certificate Course in Sports Coaching in the following sports disciplines -- Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Swimming, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu, Yoga, Canoeing and Kayaking, and Rowing.

Certificate Course In Sports Coaching: Application

Applicants can obtain the registration form from the office of the Deputy Director (Academics), Sports Authority of India, Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Old Moti Bagh, Patiala-147001 or can also download from the official website -- nsnis.org.

The last date for application and fee depositing is May 18. However, the authority will accept the application forms received through posts till May 25. The selection list will be published on June 18.

Online Theory Classes will be conducted by main Academic Centres of SAI NS NIS, Patiala from June 21 to July 13. Practical classes will be conducted on the Centres which will be decided by SAI NSNIS, Patiala keeping in view the strength of the classes and COVID-19 restriction guideline at respective SAI/Non SAI Centres between July 20 and July 29.