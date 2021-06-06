Sports Authority Of India Announces Fit India Quiz For School Students

SAI announces Fit India Quiz for school students (representational)

As a part of the Fit India Movement, the Sports Authority of India has announced the Fit India Quiz for school students. The quiz will be held in four rounds – School, Preliminary, State and National – with over Rs 3 crore in prize money for both schools and participants. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBE) has asked the affiliated schools for maximum participation.

Registrations for the quiz will begin on July 1 and end on July 31. The preliminary round, which will be held online by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled for September 4. The state round will be held in October and the national round will be held in November.

The national round consists of quarter-finals, semi-finals and the Final. The national champion team will receive Rs 2,50,000 in prize money and their school will receive Rs 25 lakh.

The first runner-up team will receive Rs 1,50,000 and the school will receive Rs 15 lakh. Similarly, the second runner team will receive Rs 1 lakh and the school will receive Rs 10 lakh.

There will also be cash prizes for teams and their schools who secure first, second and third positions in the state rounds, and to those who qualify for the states round by clearing the preliminary or NTA round.

Click here for more information on Fit India Quiz June 2021