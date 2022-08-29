Special OJEE Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

Special OJEE Admit Card 2022 Download Link Active

OJEE Admit Card 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 admit card for round two or special round has been issued today, August 29. The Special OJEE admit card download link is available on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download the OJEE admit card 2022 special round by using their application number, date of birth and captcha code. The OJEE round 2 special exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4 and 7, 2022. The special OJEE examination will be held in four different shifts - 9 am to 10 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting OJEE 2022 Score. Check Now

Don't Miss: OJEE 2022 Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks. Click here

The Odisha JEE special exam admit card includes detail like candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines. The OJEE round two entrance exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour (60 minutes). Candidates should strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned on the Special OJEE admit card.

Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download admit card for 2nd or Special OJEE, 2022"

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The Special OJEE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) is conducting the Special OJEE 2022 for admissions into various courses including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm and M Pharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha.