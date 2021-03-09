Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image) Sona Group To Collaborate With University Health Network Canada For Research

Sona Group of Educational Institutions and technology services firm Vee Technologies have signed an agreement with Toronto-based University Health Network, Canada to collaborate on multi-institution research. As part of this agreement, Vee Technologies will make cash contributions to the current and future research projects to be undertaken by the collaborating institutions, universities and hospitals in Canada.

“The collaboration seeks to contribute to FIBRE, a research initiative that will be fuelled by the UHN hospital network, which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education. In addition, three universities, four colleges and a number of industry partners are actively working on FIBRE’s goal,” the official statement read.

Speaking on the occasion, C Valliappa, Chairman, Sona Group of Education Institutions said, “We at the Sona group of institutions proudly commit the best scientific brains to the FIBRE project and hope that the application of this long-term research will bring much-needed relief to millions facing health challenges. When some of these products get to the market, those of us in India will be the big beneficiaries.”

Dr Bradly G Wouters, Executive Vice President, Science and Research, University Health Network said, "This initiative will help bring together multidisciplinary expertise in order to develop textiles and garments that can support the growing needs of the healthcare sector for people in Canada, India and beyond — a team science approach to solving today’s greatest health issues and a key element of UHN’s research strategy. The health benefits are far-reaching and will serve to help individuals experiencing chronic illness, aging as well as those living with disabilities.”