Society Needs To Change Perception Towards Vocational Courses: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it was necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses as they provide "excellent employment and business opportunities".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 9:37 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it was necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses as they provide "excellent employment and business opportunities". He was addressing the students of Delhi Government schools at a felicitation event for excelling in Class 12 boards with vocational subjects.

"Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students," Mr Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio of the Delhi Governemnt said. At the meeting, students, parents, and teachers also shared their views and feedback on vocational studies, its future in terms of employability, skill development, and the way forward.

"In the coming years, with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we hope to create an environment in Delhi where vocational courses and studies are not considered as secondary areas of study. "The objective of the university is to make vocational courses practical, respectable and employment-oriented. The suggestions of all the students, teachers and parents will be very useful in helping us design the courses we can offer at the university," Mr Sisodia said.

