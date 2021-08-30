SNAP Test 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow, Know How To Apply

Application process for SNAP Test 2021 begins tomorrow

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune will commence the registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test (SNAP 2021) from tomorrow, August 31. SNAP 2021 registration process will be online and interested candidates can apply through the official website -- snaptest.org. The application link will be live once the process begins.

The last date to fill the SNAP application form is November 27. SNAP 2021 exam is being conducted by the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune and students appearing for this exam aim at pursuing MBA from various Symbiosis institutes.

SNAP 2021 test will be held in the Computer Based Test(CBT) mode.

SNAP Test 2021: How To Apply

Go to the official website of SNAP Test- snaptest.org

Register to the SNAP 2021 admission portal by submitting the asked credentials

SNAP 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the SNAP application form with all details as asked

Upload the scanned documents

Pay the SNAP application fees through mentioned payment gateways like UPI

Submit the form

Save the application for future references

Generally, the eligibility criteria for SNAP test is, the students applying for the exam should be graduated from any recognised university or institution. Students must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent marks and in the case of students under the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes category, they need 45 per cent marks.

Students who are appearing for final year examinations of their Undergraduate(UG) degree this year can also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent marks and it is 45 per cent for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes students.