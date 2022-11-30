SNAP Test 1 Admit Card 2022 On December 5; Key Details To Verify Before Downloading

SNAP Test 2022 day 1 admit card to release on December 5

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will issue the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 admit card for first test on December 5. The SNAP 2022 admit card will be hosted on the official website-- snaptest.org. Candidates registered for the entrance exam can access their admit card by logging in through their user ID and password. The SNAP Test 1 is scheduled to be held on December 10, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 3 pm.

SIU will conduct the SNAP 2022 exam in a computer based test (CBT) mode, across 87 cities in India. The examination will be held on December 10, 18 and 23, 2022. The exam scheduled on December 18 and 23 will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 3 pm, while the SNAP exam scheduled on December 23 will be held in the evening session from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the SNAP test 2022 will be able to download their admit card by accessing their login on the SNAP website. Aspirants are suggested to immediately view and verify the details on the SNAP admit card when published.

SNAP Admit Card 2022: Important Details Candidates Must Verify

Name

Admission category

SNAP ID

Test date and session timing

Test city and centre address

Entrance test seat number

SNAP admit card is one of the most important documents required to be carried on test day. Candidates are advised to print a colour copy of the hall ticket well in advance before the assigned test date. Entry through the SNAP admit card printed in black and white colour will not be allowed at the test centre.